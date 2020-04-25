MR. JAMES E. SPENCER, 81, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on April 21, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center following complications after a long illness. He was preceded in death by both parents, Ed and Mary Lou Spencer, his brother, Robert Geary Spencer, and his sister, Sandra Jeane Jividen. He was born on March 22, 1939, and grew up in Huntington and graduated from Huntington High Class of 1957, Marshall University’s 1st graduating class with a BBA in Accounting. After graduation, he worked as an accountant and manager in health care for 52 years, starting with Hayflich, a regional CPA firm for 20 years, then 22 years at St. Mary’s Hospital as a CFO, followed by 5 years each at HIMG and Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital as CFO. He was essential in spearheading the creation of Help for Animals Spay-Neuter Clinic, which opened in 1997. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 45 years, Donna Steele from Milford, Del., and four children, Trenny (Tim) Houck of Lexington, Ky., Kimberly (Robert) Aylor of Milton, James “Butch” Spencer Jr. of Nitro and Tracy (Jason) Goins of Salisbury, N.C. He is also survived by six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two sisters, Cathy (Don) Dickstein of Alexandria, Va., and Patty (John) Justice of Huntington, numerous nephews, nieces and a host of special friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Road, Huntington, WV 25701, in his memory. A memorial service in celebration of Jim’s life will be held at a future date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.