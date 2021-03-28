JAMES EARNEST BRAGG, 67, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at McClarity Fork Church by Pastor Rick Cooper. Burial will be in Sias Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. He was born November 24, 1953, in Logan, W.Va., a son of the late Fulton and Mary Ethal Burns Bragg. He was preceded in death by his wife, Leoda Edwards Bragg; daughter, Carrie Bragg; granddaughter, Mari Kish; two great-grandchildren, Skylor Cooper and Sarah Cooper; and one sister, Ruby Bragg. He is survived by two daughters, April Bragg (Eugene Ferguson) of Branchland, W.Va., and Brandy Browning (Buddy) of Huntington; one sister, Katie Runyon of Huntington; two brothers, Jackie Bragg of West Hamlin, W.Va., and Floyd Bragg of Branchland, W.Va.; granddaughters, Seirra Cooper (James Lemons), Emma Kish (Bryce Adkins), Andrea Pritchard (Nathan), Dora Milam (Josh), Samantha Bragg, Whitney Sutton and Kayla Sutton; grandsons, James Cooper (Kristen), Michael Kish Jr., Kaleb Browning and Carl Ferguson Jr.; and 18 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
