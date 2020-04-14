JAMES "JIM" EDWARD MORAN, 78, of Barboursville, W.Va., formerly of Chicago, Illinois, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was born October 25, 1941, in Chicago, Ill., a son of the late James Edward and Helen Ferguson Moran. He was a retired school teacher and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He is survived by one son, Matt (Renee) Moran of Huntington; one brother, Tom Moran of Chicago, Ill.; four grandchildren, McKenzie, Mason, Rachel and Riley Moran; and a host of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at later date in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
