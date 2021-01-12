JAMES "EUGENE" FLETCHER, 77, of Salt Rock, W.Va., departed his earthly home for his heavenly home on Friday, January 8, 2021. He was born June 25, 1943, to the late Edward "Ed" and Agnes Fletcher. He was raised by his uncle and aunt, Claude and Mary Bailey. Eugene enjoyed riding his 4-wheeler with his buddies and talking on his CB Radio. He also enjoyed his dogs. He was preceded in death by the following: his wife, Arnetta "Sue" of 56 years; and son, James "Zachary"; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rev. James "Ed" and Lucille Nelson. Survivors include the following: son, "Brandon" Shawn Fletcher and husband Tim Evans; brothers-in-law, Randy (Delores) Nelson, James "Chuckie" (Bertha) Nelson; nephew, Todd (Tara) Nelson; and nieces, Jamie Nelson, Brooklyn and Lacey Nelson. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Eulogy will be presented by Leonard Aaron Nida. There will be no visitation. The family wishes to thank everyone for the kind words, calls and visits. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

