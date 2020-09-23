JAMES G. ALDERSON, 73, of Barboursville, W.Va., left this world for a better place on September 19, 2020. Jim grew up in Hinton, West Virginia, and graduated from Hinton High School. He later went on to attend Marshall University. Jim was married to Kitty Alderson for some 35 years. He left behind one sister, Martha, and two sons, Tommy and Tracy, from a previous marriage. Jim also left behind three grandchildren and three stepsons. Jim was a wonderful husband, brother and father. Jim was also held in high regard in the communities of Barboursville and Huntington and was an active member in the Masonic Lodge No. 13 AF&AM, Barboursville. He was retired from Iron Age Shoe Safety Shoe Co., where he spent over twenty years servicing mining and construction sites in West Virginia and the surrounding areas. Jim loved to fish and hunt in his free time, but his top priority was his family. We will miss him forever, and his passing has not been without a great deal of sadness. Men with Jim’s moral character and genuine kindness don’t come along very often. Funeral arrangements are pending with Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace
