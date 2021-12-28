JAMES HAROLD MANNON, of Barboursville, born July 28, 1929, departed this life on Friday, December 24, 2021, in order to go home for Christmas. He was preceded in death by both parents, James Mannon and Edna (Tooley). He was also preceded in death by the love of his life, Joy Glee (Fitzpatrick) Mannon; and granddaughter, Kasee Michele Dotson; brother, Paul Mannon; and sister, Sylvia (Watson). He is survived by one brother, Bob Mannon; two sons, James Allen Mannon (Jimmy) and Jack Harold (Teresa) Mannon; two daughters, Jana Glee (Odie) Rakes and Julie (Paul) Callicoat. He leaves behind eight grandchildren, Caleb (Juleah) Dotson, Clay Finley, Caity Joy Frisbie, James Dylan Harper, Megan McDowell, Rachel Mannon, Pate and Sam Mannon; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. James worked for McKesson Robbins and retired as a pharmaceutical sales rep for Bristol-Myers. He enjoyed golfing with his friends at Riviera Golf Course and bowling in the Pharm-Med Dent League. James grew up in Guyandotte and worked as a young boy passing papers to help support his mother and two brothers after his father passed. James and Joy and their children were members of the First United Methodist Church in Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Chuck Lawrence. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Willie Rakes, Odie Rakes, Jeff Mannon, Clay Finley, Caleb Dotson, Kenny Mahaffrey, Aaron Callicoat and Ronnie McConnell. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

