JAMES HERBERT “HERBIE” BLACK, 74, of Culloden, W.Va., passed away June 14, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born July 6, 1946, in Cabell County, W.Va., a son of the late Matthew and Fern Chapman Black. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Pamela Dean. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Shirley Thomas Black; one daughter, Deborah (Michael) Merritte; one son, Billy (Peggy) Black; one sister, Barbara Dorman; one brother, Roger Black; five grandchildren, Brittany Sowards, Tanner Browning, Kaden Browning, Matthew Black and Chelsie Black. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Minister Danny Evans. Burial will be in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

