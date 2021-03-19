JAMES JASON COOPER, 45, of Barboursville, passed away March 13, 2021. He was born September 24, 1975, in Cabell County, W.Va., a son of Diana Cooper and the late James Earl Cooper. He was also preceded in death by his son, Camron Jason Cooper. He is also survived by his son, James Paul “Tate” Cooper; one sister, Kimberly Cooper; and one brother, Tracy Cooper. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. He was a talented carpenter and loved music, especially playing the guitar. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

