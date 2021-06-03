JAMES “JIM” CAUDILL, 75, of Barboursville, passed away June 1, 2021. He was born February 19, 1946, in Huntington, a son of the late James and Ilean Workman Caudill. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Faye Bates Caudill; siblings, Loretta Cornwell, Glenn Caudill, Mary Canady and Starlett Jean Thompson. He is survived by his stepdaughter, Shelly Bias; sister, Karen Goodwin of Melbourne, Fla.; brother, Otis William “Bill” Caudill of Huntington; special nephew, Thomas Lee Thompson; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. There will be no visitation or services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

