JAMES “JIM” FRANKLIN MORRISON, 76, of Ona, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord January 18, 2021. He was born February 13, 1944, in Barboursville, W.Va., a son of the late Luther Franklin and Mary M. Rimmer Morrison. Jim retired from Special Metals with 37 years of service and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office with 10 years of service. He was a lifelong member of Beulah Ann, where he served as a deacon, Sunday school superintendent and teacher. He sang in numerous choirs and groups and played his bass guitar and trumpet often. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Reigan Connor Morrison, and sister, Mildred Caldwell. He is survived by his wife, Patricia “Patty” Morrison; three sons, James E. (Julie) Morrison, Dan F. (Joan) Morrison, Steven A. (Emileigh) Morrison; mother of his grandsons, Debbie (Derek) Ball; sister, Maxine Turley; grandchildren, Christian Andrew (Brandee) Morrison, Erica Marie (Kevin) Smith, Chase F. Morrison, Stephanie Danielle Morrison (Austin Scribner), Jozilyn Jeannette Morrison (Brad Adams), Jonathan Alexander Morrison, Austin James Morrison and Justin Curtis Morrison; two great-grandchildren, Willow Jade Morrison and Hudson Reid Morrison. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church by Pastor Greg Lunsford. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name can be made to Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church (BAMBC) with a note in the memo line for “Mission Fund.” Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.