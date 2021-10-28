JAMES KAVIN CHAPMAN, 62, of Glenwood, W.Va., passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021. He was born November 5, 1958, in Cabell County, W.Va., a son of the late Cready Chapman and Matilda Huffman Chapman Wray. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Larry Chapman. He is survived by the love of his life, Beverly Chapman; two daughters, Heather Lang (Shane) and Angela Parker (Anthony), all of Glenwood; one sister, Barbara Thacker of Huntington; one brother, Roy Chapman (Connie) of Ashton, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Zacary and Kimberly Lang, Andrew and Christin Parker; mother-in-law, Carol Chapman; nieces, Martha Barker and Carissa Chapman; a nephew, Eugene Chapman; two brothers-in-law, Jerry Young (Marie) and Jason Young (Terri); sister-in-law, Kelley Gue (Calvin); and a special friend, Bill Bell. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Charlie Langdon officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

