Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

JAMES LEE “JIM” BARNETT, 63, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at home. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, by Pastor Brian Root. He was born October 15, 1957, in Huntington, a son of the late Jess Willard Barnett and Kathryn Mary Arnold McClaskey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Charles McClaskey. He is survived by his three sisters, Margie Whitley (Mike) of Proctorville, Ohio, Sadie Woods (Rex) of Lessburg, Ohio, and Frankie McGuire of Clarksburg, W.Va.; three brothers, Charles Legg (Doris) of Guyandotte section of Huntington, George Barnett of Branchland, W.Va., and Jeff Robertson (Melissa) of West Virginia; several nieces and nephews; and special caregiver, Katrina Woodly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.