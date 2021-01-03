On New Year’s Eve 2020, JAMES LOWELL WILLIAMSON II, 48, of Milton, W.Va., passed away after a sudden illness. He was a beloved son, brother and father. Jimmy was born November 7, 1972, and was preceded in death by his father, James “Jimbo” Williamson. He is survived by his loving parents, Patty and Toney Honaker; sister, Jessica (Zach) Honaker Mayko; brother, Josh (Kristen) Honaker; daughters, Breeann Bays and Brandie Honaker; son, Tyler Honaker; and nephew and niece, Ethan and Lydia Honaker. Jimmy enjoyed collecting Blenko Glass, Japanese Samari swords and loved his candles and his cat, Pancake. He will be sorely missed and leaves a big, empty space in our hearts. Thanks for all the love shown us at this time, but due to COVID-19 concerns, visitation will be limited to family. Special thanks to Cabell County EMS and St. Mary’s Medical Center for their care and compassion. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

