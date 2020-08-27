JIM BOND (James M. Bond), of Barboursville, W.Va., went unexpectedly to be with our Lord on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was born August 5, 1943, the son of Ray and Hazel Bond. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, David Ray Bond and Robert Bruce Bond. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Brenda Edwards Bond; his two children, James M. Bond II (Stacy) and Andrea Beth Bond (Jason); granddaughter, Dhania, the light of his life; a brother, Wilson Bond (Becky); sister-in-law, Barbara Bond; an uncle, Gene Caldwell; and many nieces and nephews. Jim was a graduate of Milton High School and attended Marshall University. He retired from Shell Chemical after 35 years and was a real estate agent with Metro for 12 years after his retirement. He was an active member for 30 years at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church where he was a lay reader and served as Senior and Junior Warden many times. He loved attending worship in this church until its doors closed permanently in 2008. Jim was a member of Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church for 6 years where he served as Elder, and has attended Mud River Baptist Church for the last 5 years. He loved going to the mountains to trout fish. He was a member of the NRA and the Huntington Rifle Club, where he was treasurer. Jim was a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved his pets, especially his dog, Lily, and cat, Penny, both rescues. He was always willing to help anyone. Clearing fallen trees and moving dead animals off the road was something he frequently did for his neighborhood. This service is a Celebration of Life. Jim knew many people, friends and relatives. If anyone would like to share a story about him or how they met, etc., he would like that, we know. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be at noon and Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Simon Morrison officiating. During services please respect social distancing and mask guidelines. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Jim would be appreciated to the following: Trout Unlimited, P.O. Box 7400, Woolly Bugger, WV 25438; Help for Animals, One Humane Way, Barboursville, WV 25504; or other animal help. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
