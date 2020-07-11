Essential reporting in volatile times.

JAMES MICHAEL FRANKLIN, 71, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born on May 6, 1949, in Boyd County, Ky., a son of the late William and Charlene Franklin. He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Janet Cornwell, Sue McPeek, Les Franklin and Robert Franklin. He is survived by his companion, Opal Byrd; three sisters, Judy Gullett, Becky Black and Minnie Dearborn; two brothers, Pat Franklin and Jeff Franklin; and a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Forest Memorial Park, Milton, with Pastor Pete Thompson officiating. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

