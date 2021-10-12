JAMES P. "JAY" MAYNARD, 88, of Huntington, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, after a brave fought battle with cancer. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Tim Yates. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. He was born September 18, 1933 in Fairview, W.Va., a son of the late James and Easter Diamond Maynard. He was a retired employee of Compton Office Machine, a veteran of the U.S. Army, and a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, where he volunteered in the food pantry for many years. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 35 years, Dorothy Brooks Maynard; sisters, Laura Phillips, Fay Binion, Gay Hunt; brothers, Archie Maynard, and Johnny Maynard. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Judith Ross Maynard; one daughter and son-in-law, Jada and Gary Walker of Huntington; two step-daughters and sons-in-law, Ann and Stan Owens, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Becky and Skip McKenna of Cincinnati, Ohio; sisters, Pat Stratton of Delbarton, W.Va., Connie Hall of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Winnona Maynard of Hardy, Ky.; grandchildren, Matthew Walker and his fiancé Corrie Carroll, Milton; step-grandchildren, Logan Owens, Cincinnati, Ohio, Rebecca Young of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Alex Breeden of Cincinnati, Ohio; great-grandchild, Onyx Young of Cincinnati, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. He never met a stranger and was loved by all who knew him. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

