JAMES R. McCOMAS, 95, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021. He was born December 9, 1925, in Glenwood, W.Va., a son of the late Ira and Bertha Ray McComas. He retired from Houdaille Industries in 1979 and was a member of Olive Missionary Baptist Church. James was a veteran of World War II and was proud to have served in the US Navy Seabees from 1942 until 1944. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lula Bell Clagg McComas, a life friend of sixteen-plus years, Chris Cremeans, two brothers and two sisters. He is survived by one son, Steve McComas of Barboursville; one daughter, Brenda Sue Adkins of Lesage, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Missy B. McComas Bobersky and husband Brad of Huntington, Chad S. McComas and wife Brittani of Hurricane, W.Va., and Vanessa Adkins Craig and husband Steven of Culloden, W.Va.; five great-grandchildren, Addie and Myla McComas, Bradley Price Bobersky and Aubree and Jackson Craig; three brothers, Grover, Evert “Gene” and Delno; and three sisters. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday, November 4, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Gordon Rutherford officiating. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you