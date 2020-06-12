Essential reporting in volatile times.

JAMES WARREN FLOWERS, “SCRATCH,” 76, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, Huntington, by Dr. David Lemming. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. He was born August 15, 1943, in Huntington, a son of the late James Rolley and Betty Evelyn Cassada Flowers. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one daughter, Melinda Jane “Mindy” Flowers; one son, James Nicholas “Nic” Flowers; and one sister, Judy Smith. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Jane Watson Flowers, his soul mate, to whom he was married for 58 wonderful years; one daughter, Shelly Rose (Terri Caldwell) of Huntington; one sister, Linda Bryant (Jim) of Pickerington, Ohio; one brother, Rick Flowers (Gerlinde) of Huntington; one special granddaughter, Brooke Rose (Jake Felix), and four great-grandchildren, Caden, Addie, Brady and Skyler, who brought more joy to his life than anyone could ever imagine. With some direction from his father-in-law, he took up a family trade as a painter and joined the local painters union DC No. 53 in 1961. He worked hard at his trade, learning all he could working for the company by day and painting houses at night. Providing for the family he and Becky were building was his main goal. Later in his career, he was given the opportunity to become a business owner in the field he knew best. He and Becky took on this big adventure with both feet on the ground running, buying C.E. Adkins & Son Inc. He bought the business, mainly some stepladders and a truck. He grew it little by little, each year putting everything they made back into the business, growing it to what it is today. Although he was a humble business man, loving husband and devoted family man, he was first and foremost a Godly man. His love for the Lord and trust in him was his guide. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

