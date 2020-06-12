JAMES WARREN FLOWERS, “SCRATCH,” 76, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, Huntington, by Dr. David Lemming. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. He was born August 15, 1943, in Huntington, a son of the late James Rolley and Betty Evelyn Cassada Flowers. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one daughter, Melinda Jane “Mindy” Flowers; one son, James Nicholas “Nic” Flowers; and one sister, Judy Smith. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Jane Watson Flowers, his soul mate, to whom he was married for 58 wonderful years; one daughter, Shelly Rose (Terri Caldwell) of Huntington; one sister, Linda Bryant (Jim) of Pickerington, Ohio; one brother, Rick Flowers (Gerlinde) of Huntington; one special granddaughter, Brooke Rose (Jake Felix), and four great-grandchildren, Caden, Addie, Brady and Skyler, who brought more joy to his life than anyone could ever imagine. With some direction from his father-in-law, he took up a family trade as a painter and joined the local painters union DC No. 53 in 1961. He worked hard at his trade, learning all he could working for the company by day and painting houses at night. Providing for the family he and Becky were building was his main goal. Later in his career, he was given the opportunity to become a business owner in the field he knew best. He and Becky took on this big adventure with both feet on the ground running, buying C.E. Adkins & Son Inc. He bought the business, mainly some stepladders and a truck. He grew it little by little, each year putting everything they made back into the business, growing it to what it is today. Although he was a humble business man, loving husband and devoted family man, he was first and foremost a Godly man. His love for the Lord and trust in him was his guide. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Murray Energy files notices projecting thousands of layoffs in West Virginia
- Path cleared for Herd-ECU to open 2020 football season
- Caserta to face Williams in Huntington mayoral race after win in primary election
- Cabell, Boyd counties report new cases of coronavirus
- From hot spot to virus-free: What it took to beat COVID-19 outbreak in Wayne County nursing home
- One incumbent, one appointed Huntington council person lose seats in primary
- STANLEY ROBERT FORMAN
- Huntington Pride spreads love, awareness through city
- KENNIE SCOTT NEFF
- Six Huntington Republicans vie for mayoral primary win
Images
Collections
- Photos: Huntington Pride’s pop-up parade
- Photos: “Heart, Honk and Holler” parade for Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
- Photos: Wayne County High School Graduation Parade
- Photos: Huntington High football players back to work
- Photos: Election Day in Huntington
- Photos: Protesters Honor George Floyd in Huntington
- Photos: The Magical World of GHPRD wand construction
- Photos: Railroad ties catch fire at CSX in Huntington.
- Photos: 152nd Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade
- Photos: Opening Day Races at Ona Speedway