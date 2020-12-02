JAMES WILLIAM "JIMMY" ESTEP, 63, passed away November 28, 2020. He was the son of the late Cody Fredrick and Evelyn Louise Estep. He was preceded in death by one brother, Patrick Estep; three sisters, Judy Adkins, Bonita Asbury and Jean Estep. He is survived by his loving girlfriend, Misty McComas; three sons, Cody and Eric Estep, both of Mineral Wells W.Va., and William Ryan Estep of Branchland, W.Va.; one daughter, Meaghan Estep of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; three sisters, Connie Harmon, Pamela Bullman and Trudy Menear; three brothers, John Davis, Mike Estep and Roger Estep; five grandchildren, Cody, Brayden, Cylus, Corbin and Kenzo Estep; and a special friend, Eugene Keesee. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Everett Adkins Cemetery, East Lynn, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

