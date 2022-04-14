JAN McCHRISTIAN, 74, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Huntington Health and Rehab. He was born May 14, 1947, in West Hamlin, WV, a son of the late William McChristian and Hulda Baker McChristian. He was a veteran of the US Army, having served in the 82nd Airborne. He was a resident for over thirty-eight years at the Barboursville Veterans Home. He is survived by one daughter, Paula Worley and her husband Wyley of Breaks, Virginia; two sisters, Andrea McChristian Koleilat of St. Augustine, Florida, and Drema McChristian Bozich of Holly Hill, Florida; one brother, George McChristian of St. Augustine, Florida; two grandchildren, Lorrie Moore and James Wyley “Ferg” Worley IV; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends at the Barboursville Veterans Home. There will be no services, honoring his request. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington Middle School teacher accused of body shaming
- Father-daughter duo finds hidden egg in Herald-Dispatch contest
- Marshall football offers two Knights scholarships
- Brownfields being repurposed for new use
- NATHANIEL COREY HAIKAL "NATE" "TATE"
- Kinsey to return to Herd; Slay hired as assistant
- HHS staff to serve suspensions
- Police roundup: Huntington police investigate deadly West Huntington crash
- Marshall celebrates return of annual alumni banquet
- PAUL JAMES CLAGG JR. “JUNIOR”
Collections
- Photos: 83rd annual Alumni Awards Banquet
- Photos: Salvation Army conducts senior prom
- Photos: Hurricane vs. Lincoln County, softball
- Photos: High school softball, Huntington vs. Cabell Midland
- Photos: Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
- Photos: Ritter Park dog park reopens
- Photos: Marshall spring football practice, April 9th
- Photos: Egg Hunt at Harris Riverfront Park
- Photos: Hite-Saunders students tour HMA
- Photos: Developmental Therapy Center hosts Eggciting Egg Hunt