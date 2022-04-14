JAN McCHRISTIAN, 74, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Huntington Health and Rehab. He was born May 14, 1947, in West Hamlin, WV, a son of the late William McChristian and Hulda Baker McChristian. He was a veteran of the US Army, having served in the 82nd Airborne. He was a resident for over thirty-eight years at the Barboursville Veterans Home. He is survived by one daughter, Paula Worley and her husband Wyley of Breaks, Virginia; two sisters, Andrea McChristian Koleilat of St. Augustine, Florida, and Drema McChristian Bozich of Holly Hill, Florida; one brother, George McChristian of St. Augustine, Florida; two grandchildren, Lorrie Moore and James Wyley “Ferg” Worley IV; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends at the Barboursville Veterans Home. There will be no services, honoring his request. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.

