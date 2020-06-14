Essential reporting in volatile times.

JANE ANN MARTIN, 82, of Ashton, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020. She was born on March 8, 1938, a daughter of the late John and Ima Chapman Ward. She is also preceded in death by her husband, William Kenneth Doss; one son, Clifford Wayne Doss; one sister, Vivian Clark; and two brothers, Buddy Ward and Johnny Ward. She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Gwilliams (Allen) and Janet Doss; two sons, Bill Doss and Rick Doss (Cara); one brother, Denny Ward (Debbie); and nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Don Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery, Milton. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

