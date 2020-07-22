Essential reporting in volatile times.

JANE ANN WILSON, 63, of Milton, W.Va., passed away July 18, 2020. She was born November 12, 1956, in Charleston, W.Va., a daughter of the late James Gilchrist Jr. and Louise Adkins Gilchrist. She was a graduate of Marshall University with a BA degree. She retired from AEP with 20 years of service and was President of the Master Gardener Association. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Jack R. Wilson Jr.; three sisters, Darla, Denise and Donna; two brothers, Jim and Dana; several nieces, nephews and her beloved cat, Indigo. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be private at Forest Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little Victories Animal Rescue or Hospice of Huntington. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

