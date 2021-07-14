JANET AUSTIN FOSTER, 73, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at her home. She was born January 7, 1948, in Wayne County, W.Va., a daughter of the late James Austin Owens and Wilma Owens. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a stepson, Michael Brian Foster, and one brother, James Owens. She is survived by her husband, Steven Foster; one stepson, Steven Wesley Foster and his wife Melissa of Milton, W.Va.; two granddaughters, Taylor Foster Yanero and her husband Seth, and Madison Foster; one grandson, Benjamin Foster; one cousin, James Wilks of Huntington; and two best friends forever, Chuck and Teresa George. There will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.

