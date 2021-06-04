JANET LEE CONRAD, 78, of Milton, W.Va., passed away June 1, 2021. She was born January 27, 1943, in Milton, a daughter of the late Agnue Conrad and Maudie Black Conrad. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Herbert Conrad, Robert Junior Conrad, William Henry Conrad, Lewis Conrad, Lyle Conrad, James Conrad, Savannah Conrad, Anna Jackson, Violet Jackson and Wanda Stewart. She is survived by two sisters, Charlotte Conrad and Betty Ryder, both of Milton, and two brothers, William Conrad of Bryan, Texas, and Layman Conrad of Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

