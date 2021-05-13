JANET LEE CUNNINGHAM, 83, of Hurricane, W.Va., passed away May 11, 2021. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. She was born July 20, 1937, at Hizer Creek, W.Va., a daughter of the late Carl and Euna Page Higginbotham. She was preceded in death by her daughter Teresa Cunningham and two sons, Cliff and Paige Cunningham. She is survived by her daughter Vickie Bayes of Hurricane; one brother, Junior Higginbotham of Dunbar, W.Va.; eight grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. There will be no visitation. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, W.Va., is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you