JANET LOU SHULL, 81, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 31, 2022. She was born February 9, 1941, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Joseph and Thelma McComas Arthur. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Eugene Shull; one son, Ronnie Dale Shull; son-in-law, Lloyd Mayes; one grandson, Christopher Mayes; two sisters, Wanda Wintz and Betty Sowards; and by three brothers, Billy Arthur, Donald Arthur and Jim Arthur. She is survived by five daughters, Sheila Jones (Aubrey), Vickie Mayes, Dreama Hill (Roger), Trina Shull (Robert Underwood) and Rebecca Hicks (Ricky); one son, Dana Shull (Lisa); 12 grandchildren, Brandi Johnson, Jason Brown, Amanda Mayes, Brooke Wiser, Tosha Hill, Paul Roger “Jake” Hill III, Joseph Hill, Donna Underwood, Dorothy Underwood, Sara Shull, Amber Holley, Brittany Underwood; and 29 great-grandchildren. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Kevin Shull officiating. Burial will follow in the Arthur Cemetery, Ona. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
