JANET NEWSOME, 70, of Milton, W.Va., passed away October 16, 2021. She was born May 2, 1951, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Oscar and Gladys Glenn Keaton. She was also preceded in death by her fiancé, Lonnie Clinton Black, and one son, Joseph Clinton Black. She is survived by one son, Jimmy Black; two brothers, Donald Keaton and Darrell Keaton; one sister, Peggy Black; one nephew and three great-nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Kevin Shull. Burial will be in Gwinn Cemetery, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

