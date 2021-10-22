JANETTA FAYE SKIDMORE, 82, of Barboursville, W.Va., left this world to be with her Savior on October 20, 2021. She was born December 19, 1938, in Salt Rock, W.Va., to the late Woodrow Wilson and Ollie May Childers. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Norman Derle Skidmore, in 2020. She graduated from Barboursville High School in 1956 and worked at H.K. Porter (Steel of WV) until her daughter was born. She was a stay-at-home mom and housewife. She was a member of Upper Smith Creek United Baptist Church and in later years attended Bloomingdale Baptist Church. She loved to work in her yard and garden and spend time with her family. She loved to talk, knew no strangers and could put everyone at ease in a conversation. She volunteered at Davis Creek Elementary, where she was lovingly known as “Mamaw Janetta” to hundreds of kids who still remember her today. Most of all, she was Mamaw to her only grandson, Jacob Wolfe (wife Taylor), and only great-grandson, Ezra Wolfe of Huntington, whom she adored. She is also survived by her only daughter, Kristy Wolfe Hanson (husband Jeff); two brothers, Jimmy Childers (wife Fern) of Salt Rock and Jack Childers (wife Millie) of Huntington; many nieces and nephews, Marisa Clarke, Katrina Miller, Charlotte Faulkner, Ocie Ravetto, Connie Sieloff, Lana McCord, Tina Skidmore, David Childers and Mark Childers; and a special friend, Chestene Miller. Services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday, October 24, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Chris Fulks. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 2:30 to 4 p.m., prior to the service. The family asks that all visitors wear masks. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
