Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


JANICE DARLENE CRUM, 81, of Salt Rock, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Green Valley Cemetery by Pastor James Jobe. She was born January 8, 1939, in Hamlin, W.Va., a daughter of the late Jerry M. and Catherine Lucas Roberts. She was preceded in death by her husband, Argie; younger brother, Truman Roberts; and one sister, Sandra Joan Roberts Cavender. Janice is survived by her daughter, Sheila Crum McCallister (George) of Hurricane, W.Va.; son, Barry A. Crum of Huntington; sister, Mona Roberts Dugas (Matthew) of Charleston, W.Va.; grandchildren, Duncan McCallister, Christopher Craven, Sean McCallister and Kyle McCallister; and special friend, John Salyers. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemoy.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.