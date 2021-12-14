JANICE DINGESS, 78 of Adrian, Mich., formerly of Harts, W.Va., passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Chapman Memorial Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will be in Farley Cemetery, Harts. She was born March 19, 1943, in Harts, W.Va., a daughter of the late George and Cora Bryant Farley. She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Dingess. Janice is survived by her husband, Taylor Dingess; daughters, Norma Jean Dingess (Mark) of Adrian, Mich., Barbara Ann Dingess of Toledo, Ohio, and Michelle Burnard (Jon) of Maumee, Ohio; son, Gregory Dingess (Kristy) of Metamora, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Dawn Dingess of Monroe, Mich.; brother, George Farley Jr., of Harts, W.Va.; 11 grandchildren, Sabrina, Holly, Josh, Janice, Amanda Fairbanks, Travis, Liam, Jessica, Andrea, Amanda Dingess and Jacob. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Chapman Memorial Freewill Baptist Church. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

