JANIE SNYDER PRICE, 65, of Barboursville, passed away January 11, 2021. She was born October 25, 1955, in Columbus, Ohio, a daughter of the late George and Mary Lorraine Gartin Snyder. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James David Price. She is survived by daughters, Nikkie and Carrie; and sisters, Deborah and Karen; brothers, Dale and Eddie (deceased); grandchildren, Spenser, Isabella, Quinn, Alex, Anna and Olivia; and her beloved pet, Vinnie. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, January 15, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

