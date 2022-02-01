JANITH IRLENE MORRIS DOREY, 96, of Milton, passed away January 28, 2022. She was born May 21, 1925, in Jodie, W.Va., a daughter of the late Lemon Dewey Morris and Beulah Ethel Crouse Morris. She was a retired Registered Nurse from C&O Hospital and Morris Memorial Nursing Home. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Dorey; six siblings, Emil, Maxine, Mary, Junior, Jimmy and Jessie. She is survived by three children, Kathy Jo Dorey, Timothy Dorey Sr. (Anna Laura) and Don Jay Dorey (Pamela); seven grandchildren, Heather Shaw, Aimee Beth Stines, Dr. Timothy Dorey Jr., Kevin Dorey, Caroline Dorey, April Riffey and Trevor Dorey; 11 cherished great-grandchildren, Alec, Makayla, Skylar, Ashtyn, Scout, Kate, Elijah, Jaxon, Kinsley, Briar, Emmanuel and one on the way. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Victories Animal Rescue or Bethesda United Methodist Church, Ona, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace

