JARED DEAN “DINO” RAYBURN, 51, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Rev. Ronald Chapman officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. He was born January 7, 1970, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Oweda Peachie Rayburn of Barboursville and the late Dewey Rayburn. He is survived by his wife of twenty-nine years, Amy Litchfield Rayburn; four daughters, Breanna Bell, Bethany Moody, Chelsea Blankenship and Kylie Summers; sons-in-law, Robert Moody and Chris Blankenship; grandchildren, Ava, RJ, Harper, Daniel, Isabella and Alexander; siblings, Donna, Dale, Dwayne, Doyle and Derrick. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Dino was a loving husband and an incredible father and grandfather. He would do anything for anyone without hesitation, and always had a kind heart. He was a very caring, loving man who will be deeply missed by many. The Lord has called him home. Now he will be our angel.       

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.