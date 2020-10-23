JARRELL EUGENE CARTER, 88, of Barboursville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, with his family by his side. Daddy fought a long, hard battle, but he won the race. He was born December 25, 1931, a son of the late Ralph Carter and Erma Moore Carter. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen D. Rofe Carter, of 66 years and 10 months. He was also preceded in death by an infant son, Rodney S. Carter; brother, Harold Carter; three sisters, Ester Newberry, Hazel Butcher and Carolyn Mansfield. He was a member and Deacon of Susannah Missionary Baptist Church. He was in the United States Navy in the Korean War time; he was very proud of serving his country. He retired from Huntington Steel after 42 years. He was a loving and caring person, and loved to cut up with people. He loved working and building of the new church; he did a lot of supervising with a cup of coffee in his hand. He is survived by one brother, Leonard Carter; two daughters, Rhonda E. Carter Jobe, which everyone said I acted just like my daddy, and Claudia D. Carter Wray (Ronnie); one son, Kevin D. Carter (Nancy); four grandchildren, Tammy Gill (Tom), BaTina Pyles (Garry), Nikki Conrad and Brittany Carter; eight great-grandchildren, Morgan (Rian), Private Tre of US Army, Gage, Madison, Maci, Taylee, Aryhanna and Ethan; one great-great-granddaughter, Paisley Grace; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Susannah Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral will be at 3 p.m. with Pastor Steve Hinkle and Pastor Tracy Call officiating. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. The family would like to give his nurse, Jennifer Hysell, a special thank you for her kindness and care for Daddy; also for Hospice care that was given the short time he was with them. God bless you all; and also Jerry Zerkle, whom Daddy thought the world of; he was a true and faithful friend to the end. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
