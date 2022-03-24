JARRITT LEE WISER, 21, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022. He was born October 26, 2000, in Huntington, W.Va. He is survived by his father, Aaron Wiser Sr., and his father’s fiancée, Chelsea Dickerson; his mother, Mary Elizabeth Burton; a brother, Aaron Wiser Jr.; two stepsisters, Autumn Faith Wiser and Breanna Burton; his paternal grandmother, Carolyn Conrad; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Minister Dave Gladwell officiating. Burial will be in Oakhill Cemetery, Lesage, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

