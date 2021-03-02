JASON RYAN SADLER, 42, formerly of Milton, W.Va., passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021. He was born May 22, 1978, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Henry "Jack" Sadler of Glenwood, W.Va., and Kathy Harless Smith and Bobby Smith of Branchland, W.Va. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffery Sadler; maternal grandfather, Delmar Harless; and paternal grandmother, Freda Vinson. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Tara Amick Sadler; two children, Lucas Sadler and Remington Sadler; three sisters, Shannon Sheets of Indianapolis, Indiana, Jamie Breedlove of Julian, W.Va., and Angela Skeens of Ceredo, W.Va.; two brothers, Jack Sadler of Hendricks County, Indiana, and Noah Sadler of Glenwood, W.Va.; and his maternal grandmother, Delie Mercer of South Shore, Ky. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Rev. Doug Spurlock officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

