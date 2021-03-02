JASON RYAN SADLER, 42, formerly of Milton, W.Va., passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021. He was born May 22, 1978, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Henry "Jack" Sadler of Glenwood, W.Va., and Kathy Harless Smith and Bobby Smith of Branchland, W.Va. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffery Sadler; maternal grandfather, Delmar Harless; and paternal grandmother, Freda Vinson. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Tara Amick Sadler; two children, Lucas Sadler and Remington Sadler; three sisters, Shannon Sheets of Indianapolis, Indiana, Jamie Breedlove of Julian, W.Va., and Angela Skeens of Ceredo, W.Va.; two brothers, Jack Sadler of Hendricks County, Indiana, and Noah Sadler of Glenwood, W.Va.; and his maternal grandmother, Delie Mercer of South Shore, Ky. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Rev. Doug Spurlock officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Hatfield-McCoy trails set to open March 1
- Second round of Pandemic EBT payments for eligible children to be sent in March
- BUSINESS BEAT: The Human Bean will be brewing soon in Barboursville
- Sources: Former Herd greats Bartrum, Chapman to join Huff's staff
- Cabwaylingo Hatfield-McCoy trails set to open March 1
- Schools unite to support beloved photographer Sanborn
- Police: Missing child, 6, killed and put into the Ohio River
- The Jewel City turns 150: Huntington has proud past — and exciting future
- With decision made for future of two schools in Cabell County, third expected this week
- Huntington restaurant has alcohol license suspended
Images
Collections
- Photos: Flood waters rise around Huntington
- Photos: Cleanup continues at Heritage Farm
- Photos: Fairland vs. Coal Grove, girls basketball
- Photos: Areas around Cabell County experience flooding
- Photos: Ohio high school girl's basketball Division III sectional tournament championship
- Photos: Boy's High School Basketball, Fairland vs. Portsmouth
- Photos: Marshall vs. North Texas, men's basketball
- Photos: MU women's basketball vs. Rice University, Saturday
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Coal Grove, boys basketball
- Photos: Marshall vs. North Texas, Saturday