JAXSON CHASE RAY, infant son of Danielle Arthur and Derrick Ray of Milton, passed away January 14, 2022, in Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. He was born January 13, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is also survived by his siblings, Brett Ray (Chelsea), Hailey Ray, Hannah Ray, Shelby Cook, Kaylee Cook and Dylan Ray; special niece and nephew, Brayleigh Ray and Lake Ray; grandparents, Mike and Mary Ray of Milton, and Mary Jones and Larry Arthur, both of Milton. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you