HEAR YE! HEAR YE! It is the end of an era! JAY H. FORJONE, 82 years old, of Barboursville, WV, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Jay was born on April 15, 1938, in Lyons, NY, to Anthony “Tony” and Mertice Brand Forjone. He learned the value of hard work by helping on his dad’s dairy farm. He was an active member of FFA and 4-H, and graduated from Mynderse Academy in 1956. An early fascination with radios and technology led him to become a HAM radio operator and, as such, he was one of the first civilians in Corning, NY, after the flood of 1972, where he helped coordinate rescue and relief efforts, receiving a citation for his work from the National Guard. Jay was a lifetime member of the Canoga Fire Department and a US Navy Veteran. He was an active member of Abundant Hope Baptist Church; he volunteered in the church and his community in Barboursville. For the past 9 years, Jay worked as an engineer and HVAC technician for Hughes Supply Company. He took an interest in electricity early in his life and was mostly self-taught. Jay founded Forjone Electric, but then over the years worked across the United States and in Tahiti and Mexico City for companies such as DeSarro, Comtrol, Powell Inc., Casto Technical and Harris Brothers as a Master Electrician, engineer and HVAC technician. He had also worked for Sylvania and briefly for the United States Post Office where he handled his own draft notice. Jay took great pride in his work and was known for his excellent reputation in his field. He loved it most when he was able to share his knowledge and teach his trade to newcomers. Jay’s greatest work was as a Dad and Grampy. He was a fine son, caring brother, excellent ex-husband, great brother-in-law, wonderful uncle, best son-in-law, kind father-in-law, sweet great Grampy, and such a good, good friend to many. Selfless, gentle, kind, generous and loving are words frequently used to describe Jay. He was also a wonderful storyteller. He is greatly loved and deeply missed. The loss of this great man is felt by many … he was one of a kind — one of the last good guys. Jay was preceded in death by his father, Tony; mother, Mertice; stepmother, Alice Knuppenburg; sister, Marie Forjone; brothers, Ernest and Stephen Forjone; brother-in-law, David Prosser; mother-in-law, Ruth G. Hardin; and favorite sister-in-law, Betty Hardin. He is survived by his children, Nina (Jeff) Clayton of Huntington, WV, and Jon (Kiera) Forjone of Barboursville, WV, whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Tori Johnson, Andrea (Chase) Bockway, Maddie Kazee and Will, Ben and Megan Clayton; great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Olivia Bockway; sisters, Judi (David) DeWall and Jeannie Tina Prosser; ex-wife but great friend, Nancy Hardin; and cherished family members, Jane and Barney Wells, Keith and Judy Hardin, and Frank and Frankie Hardin; along with a host of nieces, nephews and many friends. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Abundant Hope Baptist Church, Barboursville, by Pastor Paul Harris. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Abundant Hope Baptist Church and the House of Hope in Barboursville, WV, at PO Box 578, Barboursville, WV 25504. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tanning salons added to fourth phase of opening
- Former Schooner’s restaurant barge moved for renovations
- Meadows Elementary replacement in Ritter Park in ‘very early’ planning stage, superintendent says
- Two Barboursville men plowing garden plots for those in need
- CARLEN MERRITT
- Hurricane, W.Va., family takes nothing for granted after COVID-19 ordeal
- Huntington East Middle teacher sews, donates over 1,600 face masks to facilities in need
- Fourth phase of West Virginia reopenings announced
- Free COVID-19 testing for all in Cabell County coming next week
- Guidelines being developed to reopen malls in WV
Images
Collections
- Photos: Village of Barboursville Elementary 5th-grade graduation parade
- Photos: Cabell Midland "Final Drive-Through"
- Photos: St. Joseph Catholic School parade
- Photos: Salvation Army fish fry
- Photos: West Virginia Air National Guard flyover
- Photos: The pandemic in pictures
- Photos: Former Herd, NFL player Legursky lends hand to United Way
- Photos: Huntington High seniors receive caps and gowns
- Photos: Ironton in Bloom’s Mother’s Day flower sale
- Photos: GHPRD Mother’s Day Craft N Go event