JEANETTE RENEE CLARK, 46, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away June 9, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. She was born September 28, 1974, in Huntington, a daughter of Janet McComas Clark of Huntington and the late Wayne Clark. Also surviving are two brothers, Christian Clark (Cherri) and Kevin Clark, all of Huntington; nieces, Taylor Fuller (Catlin), Ashley and Hannah Bowman; nephew, Tyler Clark; great-nieces, Maisyn Fuller, Kinsley Waldecker; great-nephew, Tate Fuller. The family wants to say special thanks to St. Mary’s Medical Center heart ICU on the third floor. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

