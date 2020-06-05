Essential reporting in volatile times.

JEFFERY OWEN BURNS, 64, of Culloden, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was born on March 20, 1956, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Millard and Verma Young Burns. He served in the United States Navy and United States Army and was in the National Guard. He was an over-the-road truck driver with more than a million miles accident free. He is survived by two daughters, Angela Legg and Melanie Burns; six grandchildren, Trevor Chriscoe, Todd Chriscoe, Torryn King, Malia Legg, Zackary Legg and Jacob Legg; two sisters, Jeanette Goodall and Donna Mynes; and niece, Billie Joe Caterbone. Private services will be conducted at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

