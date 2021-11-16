JEFFERY SCOTT LEWIS, 48, of Ona, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 12, 2021. He was born May 28, 1973, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Janet Lewis (Darell Meadows) and the late Larry Lewis. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, J.D. and Fleeta Lewis, and his maternal grandparents, Denver and Mildred Carter. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife, Melissa Lewis; two daughters, Madison Lewis and Autumn Lewis; one son, Jeffery “JJ” Lewis; one sister, Melissa Lewis; special friend who was like a brother, Chico Ray (Christy); three nephews, Corey Black, Colby Black and Jarad Lunsford; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Debbie Manley. Jeffery was an avid WVU and Michigan fan and was the owner of Corner to Corner Painting. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Greg Lunsford officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

