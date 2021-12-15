JEFFREY ALLEN BIRD, 61, of Dunbar, W.Va., passed away December 11, 2021, at Hubbard Hospice House. Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Shannon Blosser. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park. He was born July 1, 1960, in Huntington, a son of Dianne Ruth Bird of Huntington and the late Gary Frederick Bird. He was a retired employee of the State of West Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Darla Pullin Bird; brother, Jerry Bird; and nieces and nephews, David Bird, Katie Hensley, Michael Bird and Alycia Bird. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace

