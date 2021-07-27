JEFFREY ELDON PAUGH, age 53, of Barboursville, West Virginia, passed away July 21, 2021. Jeff was born May 5 in Huntington, W.Va., to Eldon Lee and Deborah Kaye Lewis Paugh. He was a graduate of Barboursville High School and attended Marshall University and Cabell County Vocational School with a focus on Pre-Engineering and Auto-CAD. Before completing numerous training courses for CSX, Jeff completed licensures for the state of North Carolina Life, Health, Long Term Care, and Medical Supplement Medicare insurances. Jeff worked as a General Manager for his grandmother’s company, Rigg’s Signs, before going on to own his own business, Finish Line Cleaners. Jeff was able to funnel his love for planes, trains and automobiles by working as a Conductor for CSX since 2006. Jeff had a passion for all things involving wheels and engines. He raced go-karts from a young age and later raced Legend cars and was known to occasionally make the highway his raceway. From restoring cars to regularly driving them off the showroom floor, Jeff always had a new “toy” which brought him great joy. He was known for his wit, his laugh, and his love of animals. Jeff was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Wyatt and Clara Paugh, and his maternal grandparents, Earl and Mary Lewis. He is survived by his father, Eldon Paugh (Sherry); his mother, Deborah Moyer; his sister, Brooke Paugh; and two beloved pets, Major and Sam. Visitation will take place at noon on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, with services following at 1 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home, 1159 Central Avenue, Barboursville. Jeff will be laid to rest at Morrison Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jeff’s name to Little Victories Animal Rescue Shelter www.littlevictories.org (304) 743-5802.
