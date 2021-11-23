JENNIE LYNN PORTER STORCH, 68, of Huntington, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. She was born July 29, 1953, in Cabell County, the daughter of the late Calvin and Katherine Bailey Porter. She was a veteran of the U.S. Army. She is survived by two sons and daughter-in-law, Ben and Erin Kelley of Taylorsville, Ky., and Richard Bronosky of Chicago, Ill.; two brothers, Richard Porter of South Charleston and Mick Porter of Dayton, Ohio; and five grandchildren, Sophia Bronosky, Ella Bronosky, Blythe Matheson, Emelia Kelley and Liam Kelley. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

