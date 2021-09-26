JENNIFER MARIE MERRYWEATHER-DEAN, 44, unexpectedly passed at her home in Lesage on Friday, September 24, 2021, and is now in the presence of the Lord. She was born on January 11, 1977, in Napa, California, a daughter of Gerald and Paula Merryweather of Huntington, and Madeline Martin, her birth mother, of Santa Rosa, California. Jennifer had always been the most giving and loving soul to cross anyone’s path. Her laugh and smile would light up a room. Her love for her family and God was contagious. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church where she loved singing and was a member of the praise team. She is God’s biggest fan, and we are hers. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Eric Dean, and four kids, Madisan Dean, Jonathan Merryweather, Ashley Merryweather and Mason Dean; her sister, Jessica, and her children, Jocelyn (Clay), Jillian, Jeralyn and Jaelyn; her brother, Jeremy, and his children, Madison, Dakota and Jayce; her sister, Aimee, and her children, James and Derrick; her brother, Steven (Jennifer), and their children, Caleb and Jacob; and other family members in California, Virginia and Tennessee. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Fellowship Baptist Church, Barboursville, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Greg Wagoner officiating. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.” In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church in memory of Jennifer Marie Dean.

