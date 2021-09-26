JENNIFER MARIE MERRYWEATHER-DEAN, 44, unexpectedly passed at her home in Lesage on Friday, September 24, 2021, and is now in the presence of the Lord. She was born on January 11, 1977, in Napa, California, a daughter of Gerald and Paula Merryweather of Huntington, and Madeline Martin, her birth mother, of Santa Rosa, California. Jennifer had always been the most giving and loving soul to cross anyone’s path. Her laugh and smile would light up a room. Her love for her family and God was contagious. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church where she loved singing and was a member of the praise team. She is God’s biggest fan, and we are hers. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Eric Dean, and four kids, Madisan Dean, Jonathan Merryweather, Ashley Merryweather and Mason Dean; her sister, Jessica, and her children, Jocelyn (Clay), Jillian, Jeralyn and Jaelyn; her brother, Jeremy, and his children, Madison, Dakota and Jayce; her sister, Aimee, and her children, James and Derrick; her brother, Steven (Jennifer), and their children, Caleb and Jacob; and other family members in California, Virginia and Tennessee. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Fellowship Baptist Church, Barboursville, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Greg Wagoner officiating. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.” In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church in memory of Jennifer Marie Dean.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- BUSINESS BEAT: Starbucks, Qdoba, Papa John’s coming to Stadium Center in Huntington
- Chuck Landon: Why is MU's attendance so low?
- Ugly scene mars exciting game in Boone
- Prichard Building project gets $3 million grant; construction expected to begin in January
- Lesage airport becomes private airstrip following sale
- List would help buy remaining properties for Chesapeake Bypass
- Despite self-defense claim, Huntington double homicide case moves forward
- Huntington teen pleads guilty to manslaughter charges
- DAVID LEE BURKS and BETTY SHIRLEY BURKS
- Rocky Tops Pizza adds local business to Barboursville
Collections
- Photos: Young Thundering Herd meets at Spring Hill Cemetery
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before East Carolina game
- Photos: 'Moana Jr.' at Huntington High School
- Photos: A Fairfield Community Celebration of Gratitude for Dr. And Mrs. Jerome Gilbert
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. South Charleston, football
- Photos: Appalachian State tops Marshall, 31-30
- Photos: Poage Landing Days
- Photos: High school football, Cabell Midland vs. Parkersburg
- Photos: Open Studio clay class at HMA
- Photos: FoxFire Music & Arts Festival, Friday