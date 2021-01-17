Our husband, daddy, granddaddy, great-granddaddy, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, JENNINGS ADKINS, 86, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 15, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born in Harts, W.Va., the son of the late Willis and Roxie Dalton Adkins. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Denver, Arnold and Larry Adkins, and sisters, Carrie Christian, Doris Ross and Emerald Fleming. He served his country in the United States Army. He was formerly employed by E.P. Leach and Sons and was a self-employed excavating contractor who made many lifelong friends while working in the coalfields. He was also a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Joyce Frye Adkins, and children, Diane and Dennis Foreman of Barboursville, W.Va., Deidra and Rick Stephens of Marietta, Ga., Steve and Leah Adkins of Barboursville, W.Va., and Gina and Pete Leonard of Falmouth, Ky.; grandchildren, Amy Marcum (Mike), LeAnne Simms (Jeremy), Jennifer Stephens (Scott Young), Ashley Ball (PJ), Joshua Stephens, Lindsey Litchfield (Caleb), Rachel Stephens, Chad Foreman (Diane) and Craig Foreman (Amy). The ones that brought him the most joy were his great-grandchildren, Jenna and Emmy Simms, Saylor, Sutton and Sullivan Ball, and Journey and Story Litchfield. He will also be greatly missed by his sisters, Alpha Carpenter and Frances Wallace, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Jennings enjoyed hunting, working, gardening and spending time with the grandchildren and the great-grandchildren at the cabin. He was a people person who never met a stranger and never turned down a conversation. Pallbearers will be John Gothard, Waymond Turman, Bill Blankenship, Allen Vanatter, Chuck Zerkle, Mike Hager and Mark Dalton. Visitation will begin at noon on Monday, January 18, 2021, at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. with Dr. David Lemming. Entombment will immediately follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701. Please observe and adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines to protect our family by wearing a mask and social distancing. Funeral services will be livestreamed at LMBC.TV or LMBC.ORG. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
