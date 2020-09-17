Essential reporting in volatile times.

JEREMY LEE SAXTON, 31, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born November 9, 1988, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Robert Lee Saxton and Willa Marie Frost. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Brian Saxton, and one sister, Robin Saxton. He is survived by his wife, Whitney Riggs Saxton; one daughter, Alyiah Saxton; two sons, Jayden Saxton and Liam Saxton; four sisters, Leslee Frost, Sherri Aldridge, Alisa Vickers and Jamie Saxton; and one brother, Robert Saxton. Memorial services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Jeff Wickert officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

