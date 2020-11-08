JERRY FRANKLIN MCCALLISTER, 76, of Culloden, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was the son of the late Frederick and Ethel McCallister. Surviving family members include his loving wife, Linda Lanning McCallister; his four children, Crystal McCallister of Culloden, Bret McCallister of Hurricane, Amber (Jason) Kessler of Fairmont and Willie (Stephanie) McCallister of Barboursville; grandchildren, David (Sheena) Chau, Cheyenne McCallister, Noah Kessler, Zane (Cara) Kessler, Katy Kessler, Cameron Reynolds, Emily Kessler, Trinity McCallister and Branson McCallister; one great-grandchild, Callan Chau; and a brother-in-law, Richard (Kelley) Lanning. Jerry was a retired dispatcher with Dana Transport and was a Scottish Rite Mason. He enjoyed rooting for the Marshall University Thundering Herd and loved being outdoors, whether it be hunting for the next big buck or trout fishing on the Williams River. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Rick Watson. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- JANICE MAE CALDWELL
- New faces to fill Huntington City Council
- Wayne County elects first Republican delegate since 1922
- ROBERT LEE SCITES
- Teen indicted in Cabell Midland stalking case
- Letter to the editor: Remember what God says
- VICTORIA KELLY-MOORE
- Kenova woman faces arson charge after October fire
- UPDATE: Shooting suspect in Prichard caught after police chase
- Chuck Landon: Marshall vs. BYU would be perfect matchup
Images
Collections
- Photos: Trump Train in Wayne
- Photos: Huntington Museum of Art Holiday Preview Sale
- Photos: Rose Cutting Giveaway at Ritter Park
- Photos: Election Day
- Photos: Trick-or-Treat in Huntington
- Photos: Huntington vs. Riverside, football
- Photos: Halloween Fantasy Maze
- Photos: W.Va. State Cross Country Championships
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. St. Albans, football
- Photos: Fairland vs. Coal Grove, football