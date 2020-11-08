Essential reporting in volatile times.

JERRY FRANKLIN MCCALLISTER, 76, of Culloden, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was the son of the late Frederick and Ethel McCallister. Surviving family members include his loving wife, Linda Lanning McCallister; his four children, Crystal McCallister of Culloden, Bret McCallister of Hurricane, Amber (Jason) Kessler of Fairmont and Willie (Stephanie) McCallister of Barboursville; grandchildren, David (Sheena) Chau, Cheyenne McCallister, Noah Kessler, Zane (Cara) Kessler, Katy Kessler, Cameron Reynolds, Emily Kessler, Trinity McCallister and Branson McCallister; one great-grandchild, Callan Chau; and a brother-in-law, Richard (Kelley) Lanning. Jerry was a retired dispatcher with Dana Transport and was a Scottish Rite Mason. He enjoyed rooting for the Marshall University Thundering Herd and loved being outdoors, whether it be hunting for the next big buck or trout fishing on the Williams River. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Rick Watson. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

