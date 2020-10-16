JERRY KESSLER, a pillar of the Milton community as well as his family, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 14, 2020, at the age of 78, surrounded by those whom he loved and who loved him most. Jerry was born on September 26, 1942, in Kopperston, West Virginia, to Joseph and Angelia Kessler. He was the youngest of five boys, Joseph, Jimmy, Jack and Johnny, all who preceded him in death. He leaves behind his wife of 29 years, Marianne Kessler, whom he married on October 5, 1991, and would spend the final duration of his life in Milton, West Virginia, making friends and great memories. Jerry is also survived by his three sons, Joseph (Candace) of Milton, Jason (Amber) of Fairmont and James (Kathryn) of Hurricane. He is also survived by a stepson, Mike (Chrissy) of Mesa, AZ, a daughter, Melissa of Pompton Lakes, NJ, a sister-in-law, Maxine Kessler of Hurricane, WV, and two very special friends, Phillip and Maurine Skeens of Milton, West Virginia. Jerry’s footprint on this Earth expanded without limit as he spent time in various places in West Virginia as well as beyond the state’s borders. At seventeen, Jerry joined the United States Marine Corps, where he served his country diligently and with honor for 4 years, as well as additional years in the United States Naval Reserve. He was an employee of the phone company, where he retired with 39 years of service. After his retirement he was the Senior Vice Commandant of the William B. Fulks — Detachment — No. 1474, Marine Corps League in Hurricane, WV. He was also a member of the American Legion, WV Post 139, Milton, WV. He was a past master of the Masonic Lodge, Genesis 88, Pompton Lakes, NJ, for 3 years and a current member of Lebanon Lodge No. 68 of the Grand Lodge of West Virginia, AF and AM, in Milton, WV. Jerry had an unmatched passion and love for not only his own children and grandchildren, but for the youth of his community as well. Elected as a Hometown Hero of Milton in 2017, Jerry tended to the Little League baseball fields for fifteen years with no grandchildren of his own left participating in the program. This continued his legacy already left when he coached in Hurricane youth leagues while his own sons participated in the ’70s and ’80s. When not working at the Milton field, he was an active member of Florida Street Baptist Church in Milton, West Virginia, where he served in several capacities. He was born again in 1978 at the First Baptist Church of Hurricane, pastored by Ward Robinson at the time. Jerry enjoyed cooking for his children and their families, dishing out meals with a whistle in his throat and a smile on his face. He laughed and loved easily, always imploring and inspiring others to do the same. Jerry did not know of strangers, and gifted his humor and kindness unexclusively. Jerry was a selfless man who considered it a privilege to serve others. When not serving his community, his church or his country, Jerry was doting out gifts and love to his 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. They are Sara Kessler, Chase Bricker, Jessica (Matthew) Berry, James Kessler II, Noah Kessler, Zane (Cara) Kessler, Kellijo (Brandon) Kessler, Thomas Kessler, Katy Kessler, Levi Kessler, Emily Kessler, Jordan Petriello, Jaidan Petriello, Samuel White, Kellan White and soon-to-be Allison Kessler. He also has 2 great-grandchildren, Maci Kessler and Lauren Rhodes. Jerry will be greatly missed by all these grandchildren, as well as the entirety of his family that he left behind. He will continue on as the essence of the pater familias of his family. A celebration of his life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Morrisey says he's not quarantining after Trump White House meeting
- Outbreak of COVID-19 reported at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital
- Mingo County woman honored for work as COVID-19 nurse charged in shooting
- TODD WEBSTER HANDLEY
- Bite Mi Asian Street Food truck offers flavor on wheels
- Huntington gives $325K to employees for COVID-19 expenses
- Choosing Herd feels right at home for former UNC lineman Billy Ross
- BUSINESS BEAT: Depsite pandemic, several new businesses opening in Huntington
- Huntington nursing home combats COVID-19 outbreak
- Defense leads Herd to 38-14 win over WKU
Images
Collections
- Photos: Marshall vs. Western Kentucky, football
- Photos: Corn maze at Cooper Family Farms
- Photos: Eagle Scout project underway at Spring Hill Elementary
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane, football
- Photos: Memphis Tennessee Garrison House restoration project ribbon-cutting
- Photos: Paint & Sip Session at Marshall University
- Photos: St. Cloud Commons All-Inclusive Splash Pad ribbon-cutting ceremony
- Photos: Coal Grove vs. Grandview Heights, football
- Photos: Send off celebration for Dr. Neal Gibbins
- Photos: 18th annual Ride With Cops