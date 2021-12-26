JESSE SCOTT WHITE, 39, of Barboursville, passed away December 22, 2021, after a long illness. He was born February 27, 1982, a son of Chris White (Teresa) of Barboursville and the late Terri Rowsey White. Jesse was a graduate of Barboursville High School. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Paula White. He is survived by his sisters, Sarah Beth White and Kasey; aunt, Cindy Edmonds (Jim) of Barboursville; paternal grandfather, Roy White (Judy); and maternal grandparents, Jim and Gerry Rowsey. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Madison Park for their continued care and love they gave to Jesse. There will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 South East 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or www.parkinson.org. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

